She worked at a school cafeteria — and stole $27,000 in student lunch money, Arkansas cops say

Usually it’s school bullies who make off with students’ lunch money.

But not in Camden, Arkansas, where a school cafeteria worker has been arrested after police say she stole roughly $27,541.70 in lunch money from a middle school, Camden police told KATV.

Rebecca Naomi Dorris, 53, worked the cash register at Camden Fairview Intermediate School, the TV station reports — but for about five years, she was quietly pocketing money that students paid for their school lunches and breakfasts, according to Camden police.

Dorris was stealing on a daily basis from the cash register, according to school records obtained by KARK.

Rebecca Dorris, 53 Ouachita County Sheriff's Office

She turned herself in to authorities on Thursday after police obtained a warrant for her arrest, KARK reports.

Dorris faces felony theft charges, according to Ouachita County Sheriff's Office online jail records. She was booked at the county jail Thursday around 9 a.m.

Dorris’ bond was set at $25,000.