He watched a Utah mother and baby sleep — and exposed himself. A baby cam caught it all

SHARE COPY LINK Footage shows a man walking around a bedroom at 3:40 a.m. while a woman and her child sleep. He then dims a lamp and walks to the side of the bed where Layton City police say he exposes himself and performs a sex act on himself. Layton City Police Department

Footage shows a man walking around a bedroom at 3:40 a.m. while a woman and her child sleep. He then dims a lamp and walks to the side of the bed where Layton City police say he exposes himself and performs a sex act on himself. Layton City Police Department