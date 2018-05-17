Rescue group looks for dogs who fled during Kilauea eruption

Members of Aloha Ilio Rescue saved two dogs who fled during the Kilauea eruption. The dogs were found surrounded by lava. This video shows lava blocking the road near where the dogs were found.
Aloha Ilio Rescue
Latest update on threat from Kilaeau volcano

National

Latest update on threat from Kilaeau volcano

USGS volcanologist Michelle Coombs gives an update on Hawaii's Kilaeau volcano , including the raising of the aviation color code from orange to red due to the severe amount of ash in the atmosphere. It doesn't mean that a large eruption is imminent.

What is SNAP?

Living

What is SNAP?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a food assistance program that aids millions of low-income families and individuals.

Police save choking puppy’s life

Nation & World

Police save choking puppy’s life

The actions of quick-thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. As shown in this recently released video, a nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

National

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the inter

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

National

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and r