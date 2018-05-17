A royal wedding gift from the bride's pot-farming nephew: 'Markle Sparkle' weed

Thanks to the American bride's side of the family, Britain's royal wedding just went to pot.

Prince Harry's betrothed, "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, has a nephew who legally grows marijuana in Grants Pass, Oregon, where he lives. To honor his aunt's big day, 25-year-old Tyler Dooley developed a new cannabis strain in her name.

He calls it "Markle Sparkle."

It is described as "sweet, silky with a hint of blueberry," much smoother than the original potent strain that Dooley earlier had promised would "blow anyone's crown off."

The more regal "Markle Sparkle" debuted this week on LeafBuyer.com, an online cannabis dispensary database. Dooley plans to unveil it to the public at the High Times Cannabis Cup in Santa Rosa, California, next month, according to the website.

"Noble families often inspire their countrypersons to craft and dedicate products to them," says the LeafBuyer description.

'For a Royal baby, a royal cheddar. For a Royal wedding, a royal weed."

Dooley is marketing "Markle Sparkle" as a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that offers relief of pain, anxiety and insomnia, and doesn't cause serious munchies.

"I can't reveal too much at this point," Dooley told LeafBuyer. "But what I can say is it smells like blueberries and it's made up of three different strains - Blue City Diesel, Blueberry Northern Lights and a third secret strain, which you'll find out on June 2nd."





On the Markle family tree, Dooley is just a few buds removed from the future (likely) duchess.

According to The Daily Mail, he is the son of the bride's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., and his ex-wife, Tracy Dooley.





Number 5 of who is invited to the #RoyalWedding and who isn’t on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s guest list - Her nephew, Thomas Jr's son Tyler Dooley, and his mum Tracey Dooley, are also rumoured to have been left off the guest list. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/FRdV3EQ9oQ — Sven (@SvenRoyalChef) May 11, 2018

Thanks to a handwritten letter Thomas Markle Jr. sent to Prince Harry last month, the world knows of the strained relationships on the Markle branch of the family tree.

In the letter, published by In Touch magazine, the bride's half-brother told Prince Harry it was "not too late" to call off the wedding.





"As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history," he wrote. "I'm confused why you don't see the real Meghan that the whole world sees."

He called his half-sister a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage," who "doesn't invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding."

But that side of the family didn't let the absence of an invite stop them from heading across the pond.







Under a headline calling them "wedding crashers," TMZ reported on Monday that Dooley, his brother, Thomas, and their mother had arrived in London. They were lined up to be special royal wedding correspondents on "Good Morning Britain," according to TMZ.

"But if that offer was ever in place, it isn’t now," The Guardian reported Thursday.

A spokesman for the ITV network told the Guardian that "the Dooleys will not be contributing to Good Morning Britain’s coverage of the royal wedding.”

As for "Markle Sparkle," a Leafbuyer.com spokesperson told The Oregonian this week that Dooley is searching for an Oregon distributor. "It could be for sale in Oregon within the next few weeks if all goes well," she said.

The pot is just one item in a line of new products coming from Dooley called "Royally Grown." There will be "Markle Sparkle"-infused brownies, tinctures and oils, and things you can't eat, smoke or slather — including jewelry, organic hemp clothing and bath products.

“Meghan grew up in California, and I am sure she has an American view on pot,” Dooley told The Daily Mail without expounding on what that view would be.

"Prince Harry enjoys a good party. I’d be happy to show them around if they ever come out here and educate them on the medicinal benefits of marijuana.”