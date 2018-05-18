Man firing gun and ranting about Trump shot by police inside Trump National Doral resort

A gunman ranting about President Donald Trump walked into the lobby of Trump National Doral Miami resort early Friday morning, draped an American flag on the counter and began firing.
The man — who was not a guest at the resort — waited in the lobby for police officers to arrive before luring them into a gunfight, authorities said. During the gunfight, the unidentified man was struck several times in the lower body. No workers at the resort or guests were injured. A Doral cop hurt his wrist.
“There’s a shootout in the lobby,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “He’s at the hospital stable. Don’t know how many times he was hit.”
Footage from CBS4 shows a man arriving at Kendall Regional Medical Center on a stretcher.
Doral mayor J.C. Bermudez said authorities do not believe the shooting was terrorism related.
"Thank God no one was hurt," Bermudez said.
The shooting between the man, several Doral cops and one Miami-Dade police officer, happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the lobby of the resort at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue.
Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told reporters his officers, along with Miami-Dade, responded immediately.
"They confronted the subject immediately upon arrival and exchanged gunfire with him,” the chief said.
The President's son, Eric Trump, tweeted his appreciation to the police departments involved in the shootout.
Police said the lobby wasn’t crowded, but there were employees and hotel guests there. By sunrise, the Secret Service was on the scene helping with the investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. Agents with U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI will also investigate the incident.
