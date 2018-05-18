Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting suspect?

A law enforcement official identified 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis as a suspect in the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas, according to the Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss the shooting by name and so remained anonymous, AP reported.

His identity was first reported by CBS News, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.







Screenshots of Pagourtzis’ now-deleted Facebook page show a picture of a T-shirt with “Born to Kill” written across it and a trench coat covered in insignia that included an iron cross, hammer and sickle and other images, KHOU reported.

A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP and said "Give us our time right now, thank you."

At least eight people, and possibly as many as 10, have been killed in the shooting, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting in a classroom in Santa Fe started just after 7:30 a.m. local time. The first call to authorities came in at 7:32 a.m.

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that at least 12 others were injured in the mass shooting, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. It is unclear how many of the injured are students, teachers or staff.

According to the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department, one person of interest has been detained and a suspect has been arrested. Both are reportedly students at Santa Fe High School.

The Chronicle reported that the gunman was a male, again citing an unnamed law enforcement official, and that the assailant was armed with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol, a shotgun and pipe bombs.

One Santa Fe High School student, Dustin Severin, told KTRK he saw the shooter, who wore a trench coat and "big boots" to school, before he heard the initial three shots. Severin also told the station the shooter had been bullied in the past.

Investigators also found explosive devices, both inside the school and in the area surrounding the campus. Officials urged residents to exercise caution in the neighborhoods surrounding the school and to call police at 409-927-3310 if they find any suspicious items.