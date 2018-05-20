He stole a car from Goodwill, cops say. Then he returned the dog inside to its owner.

A suspected car thief returned a Labrador Retriever that was inside the car to its owner.
The owner of the Volkswagen Passat left it running in the parking lot of a Goodwill in Santa Rosa while he went inside to drop off some items, reported the Bay City News Service. His yellow Lab, Riley, was inside at the time, according to a Facebook post for lost pets in Santa Rosa.
The suspected car thief, 39-year-old Joshua Hathaway of Santa Rosa, jumped into the car and drove off with the dog inside, according to KRON.
The owner, discovering his car missing, reached out to a local Facebook group for lost pets asking for help finding his dog. However, about two hours later, when the owner returned home, he found his dog in his garage.
Police said they believe Hathaway drove to the victim's house and used the garage door opener to put the dog in the home, KRON reported.
A few hours later, the victim was driving another vehicle when he spotted his stolen Passat about 4 miles away from where it was stolen, NBC Bay Area reported. He called police, who tried to stop the car, but Hathaway fled, leading police on a short chase before losing control and crashing.
Police found him hiding in the bushes, according to KRON.
Hathaway was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion, resisting arrest and vehicle arrest, according to the Bay City News Service.
Comments