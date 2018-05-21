Masked seniors rushed into school with water guns and firecrackers as part of senior prank

Three days before the shooting in Texas, a small group of students at Bowie High School in Maryland pulled a senior prank that looked like a simulated school shooting, rushing into the building wearing masks and carrying squirt guns and fireworks.
Monty Davis
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.

Florida deputy saves baby's life

Living

Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.