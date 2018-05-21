Glasses fly off a 94-year-old man after being slapped in the face

The New York Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a suspect slaps glasses off a 94-year-old man in Queens. The suspect is then seen stomping on the glasses as he makes his getaway.
NYPD Matias J. Ocner
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.

Florida deputy saves baby's life

Living

Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.