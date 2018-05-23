New York state couple goes to court to kick 30-year-old son out of house

A New York state couple took their son to court in hopes of having the court force their son, who is 30 years old, to finally move out of the house.
Associated Press via CNYCentral
Dog attacks Utah police officers

National

Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.