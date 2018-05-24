Cop bet 5th-grader he couldn't get his grades up. The officer ended up in a purple wig

A police officer ended up on the losing side of a bet with an elementary schooler in Woodstock, Ga. But he's not upset about it - in fact, he's all smiles.
The Woodstock Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page on Wednesday showing Officer Bonebrake directing traffic in a big, bright purple wig.
"Earlier this school year, Ofc. Bonebrake told 5th-grader, Bryan, that if he got his grades up, Ofc. Bonebrake would do anything Bryan asked of him," the department wrote. "As the school year ends and Bryan’s report card proudly reflects Straight A’s, Bryan knew exactly what he wanted Ofc. Bonebrake to do. Direct traffic at Woodstock Elementary School in a purple wig!"
Video shows the officer keeping his part of the bargain, waving cars through an intersection outside the school.
"Buses full of students and parents dropping kids off loved Officer Bonebrake's bright purple wig!" the department wrote.
The department also posted a photo of Bryan and Officer Bonebrake together Wednesday morning.
It isn't just parents and students loving the officer's good spirit. More than 80,000 people have seen the video so far and many have commented to thank the officer for his sense of humor and work in inspiring a student to do well in school.
Comments