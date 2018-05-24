Cop bet 5th-grader he couldn't get his grades up. The officer ended up in a purple wig

SHARE COPY LINK A Woodstock, Ga., police officer Bonebrake had to direct traffic while wearing a giant purple wig after losing a bet to an elementary schooler named Bryan that he wouldn't get straight As. Woodstock Police Department

