Every year, they took last day of school photos. Her mom died, but not the tradition.

After her first day of high school, Savannah Inthalangsy and her mother started a tradition.
They snapped a quick photo together in the car with their ice cream cones.
They did it again on the last day of her freshman year at John Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas, and again the first and last day of her sophomore year. They kept it up her junior year, too, according to her tweet this week as her senior year wound to a close.
It was a tradition she wanted to keep even after her mother passed away on December 19, 2017 after a battle with ovarian cancer, according to KTVT.
She was diagnosed when Savannah was in the sixth grade and outlived her initial prognosis, but suffered a brain aneurysm and went into a a coma before she passed in December, according to KDFW.
"For 4 years I've taken pics with my mom on my first and last days of school," she said in her tweet. "She wasn’t able to make it for the last one, but her strength motivated me to stay strong during this time."
So she took her last photo at her mom's grave Wednesday. She even brought her mom some Starbucks, the photo shows.
By Saturday, the day of her graduation ceremony, the moment had been retweeted nearly 123,000 times and "liked" nearly 600,000 times.
"I wanted to be strong for her because she was strong for me the whole time," Savannah told the station. "I'm glad she's proud of me. I can feel she's proud of me."
She's also gotten more than 2,700 replies from other Twitter users, many of whom shared similar stories of loved ones who have passed.
Savannah told WFAA she plans to attend the University of North Texas after getting the basics out of the way at Eastfield College in Garland.
