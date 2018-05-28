World War II plane crashes just after flying over Memorial Day ceremonies in Kansas

A World War II plane that had just finished flying over area ceremonies and cemeteries for Memorial Day crash-landed at Westport Airport in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday afternoon.
The 1943 Fairchild PT-23 plane was part of the Commemorative Air Force - Jayhawk Wing that was doing flyovers across the state for Memorial Day, Sgt. Kelly O'Brien said.
The plane was southbound for the airport, near Kessler and Pawnee, when the engine failed just after noon, O'Brien said. The plane landed just north of Pawnee — and the airstrip is on the south side of Pawnee.
The plane's right wing clipped the ground and at least one pole, O'Brien said.
"Thankfully they missed the fueling vessels that are over there and there was no fire with the plane or anything else," O'Brien said.
Two people — a male pilot and woman passenger — received minor injuries and will need stitches, O'Brien said.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. It is not yet known what caused the engine to go out.
