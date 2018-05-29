Boy was born with no arms, and eats with his feet. IHOP manager didn't like that, mom says

Alexis Bancroft said her 3-year-old son William really just wanted some pancakes from IHOP.
But the boy — who was born without arms and eats with his feet — didn't get any on Saturday morning, his mother wrote on Facebook. Bancroft says a general manger at the breakfast restaurant in Hot Springs, Arkansas, said it would be unsanitary if the boy sits on a table and uses his feet to pick up syrup containers.
The outraged mother argued that it wasn't fair to target her son because she washed his feet in the IHOP bathroom, OzarksFirst reported.
"When we got there, I carried him in, took him to the bathroom and washed his feet so he could eat," Bancroft said. "I asked her do you ask all of your customers if they washed their hands before they touch them?"
There were "lots of words passed back and forth," Bancroft wrote on Facebook, and some employees began to talk about her son.
In her interview with KARK, Bancroft said that the manager eventually apologized — but her family still left the IHOP and refused to pay for their drinks.
She did it to send a loud message, Bancroft said.
"Other people may think it's not a big deal, but that is my child," the mom told KARK. "I'm his advocate, and you're not going to treat my kid like that."
Some other customers who saw what happened stood up for her son, Bancroft wrote on Facebook, including a veteran and two women who left with the family as a show of support.
Bancroft wrote on Facebook that those customers left their food on the table. She also thanked "the family with the baseball players who when asked if the kids washed there hands and they replied no the dad passed the syrup around for every kid to touch the syrup! (sic)"
IHOP released a statement offering their "sincerest apologies" and saying that "the franchise will also retrain his team members to ensure IHOP’s level of service, particularly regarding guests with disabilities, is provided to all."
Even if an apology was given, Bancroft said the encounter left William feeling self-conscious about the way he's eaten for his entire life.
"Apologizing, saying it wasn't intentional, but my son can't get that back," Bancroft told KARK. "The very next day, he didn't want to sit on the table to eat. He wanted to sit in a chair, which he can't really do."
