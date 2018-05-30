Off-duty Texas cop shot six times outside strip club following road rage incident

An off-duty San Antonio police officer was shot six times Tuesday night in the parking lot of a strip club, where he and another driver pulled off of the highway following a road rage incident, police say.
According to Sgt. Romana Lopez, a San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman, the 11-year veteran with the SAPD and 25-year-old Demontrae Lashaun Walker pulled into the AllStars Gentleman's Club parking lot, at 9440 Interstate 10, after the officer cut Walker off along the highway, he said.
The two started arguing before police say Walker pulled out a gun and shot the officer — who has not been identified — six times, mostly in the abdomen. Police responded to the shooting just after 9:30 p.m.
The business was not involved in the shooting.
According to KSAT, the officer crawled back to his personal car, not a city car, and got his gun to return fire, police said. He shot Walker three times, and a woman seated in Walker's car was also grazed by a bullet on her head, according to the station.
Police have not released whose bullet hit that woman, who required stitches but not surgery, according to WOAI. That station also reported that the officer was a police academy instructor who was returning home from a police association meeting when the initial disagreement took place along I-10.
He and Walker were transported to University Hospital.
The officer underwent surgery late Tuesday night and remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, KENS reported.
Walker's social media profiles showed him to be the owner of a company called Barber Mafia Family, and worked as a barber in the area surrounding the University of Texas at San Antonio, the San Antonio Express-News reported. His father told KENS that he moved to San Antonio five years ago from the Chicago area to avoid more gun violence after the death of his brother.
Walker now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a combined bond of $150,000.
