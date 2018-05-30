5 most common toxins found in California drinking water

These five common contaminants are most likely to be found in California’s drinking water. See what they are and how they impact the health of the people that consume the water that they contaminate.
Sharon Okada
Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.