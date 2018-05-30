Texas fishermen catch pregnant stingray, witness the miracle of life

Two fishermen, Jason Elizondo Stab and Nicholas Long were fishing off San Luis Pass on Galveston Island. They caught a pregnant stingray, and it gave birth right in front of them on the pier. They threw mama and her babies back into the bay.
Jason Elizondo
Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.

The history behind Memorial Day

Military News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.