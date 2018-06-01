Fort Worth police do donuts in a parking lot on National Donut Day

A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day, which is Friday, June 1. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
Forth Worth Police Department Aggregated by senglish@star-telegram.com
Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.