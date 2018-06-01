Here are five ways to help protect your identity

Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Federal Trade Commission
Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.