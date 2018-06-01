Video shows Nikolas Cruz describing his plan for his attack on Douglas High School

Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Broward State Attorney's Office
BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Police in Austin, Texas recently released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through a barrier.