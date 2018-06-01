Cellphone video shows Nikolas Cruz planning Douglas school shooting

Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows Nikolas Cruz talking of his impending attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Broward State Attorney's Office
BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Weird

BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Police in Austin, Texas recently released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through a barrier.