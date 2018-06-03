Watch Florida residents, visitors try to break world record for making sand angels

Residents and visitors participated in a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title attempt for the most people making sand angels simultaneously at Sunny Isles Beach, north of Miami.
Pedro Portal / pportal@miamiherald.com
School shooters: Know the warning signs

Latest News

School shooters: Know the warning signs

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.

BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Weird

BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Police in Austin, Texas recently released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through a barrier.