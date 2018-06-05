‘She will not be missed’: Obituary says that this woman 'abandoned' her children

Obituaries often highlight the most important moments of a person's life, giving others an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of a recent community member who has passed away.
Kathleen Dehmlow's family did something a bit different.
The obituary published in the Redwood Falls Gazette — a newspaper from Minnesota — states that Dehmlow was born on March 19, 1938, and married her husband Dennis Dehmlow in 1957, according to Click2Houston.
Then comes the next line.
"In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow," it reads, "and moved to California."
That's right — she conceived a child with the sibling of her brother and moved to the West Coast, per the obituary.
But that's not all the short posting has to say about the woman, who died at the age of 80, according to USA Today.
"She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.
"She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgement," it continued. "She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."
One of the woman's relatives, Dwight Dehmlow, spoke to The Minneapolis Star Tribune about the scathing send-off. He told the newspaper that "there is a lot of stuff missing" — but he doesn't deny that everything listed in the obituary did happen.
He added that he believes Jay penned the obituary, lamenting that "he decided to go out with hate."
“She made a mistake 60 years ago, but who hasn’t?” Dwight Dehmlow told the Star Tribune. “Has she regretted it over the years? Yes.”
The posting appears to have since been taken down, but not before one tweet of the obituary amassed nearly 15,000 retweets.
One obituary about Leslie Ray Chirping — a man from Galveston, Texas — said that he lived "29 years longer than expected, and much longer than he deserved" during his fight with cancer, as reported by KHOU11 in 2017.
It said he died "due to being the horses ass he was known for."
"Leslie's hobbies included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets and fishing, which he was less skilled with than the previously mentioned," the Feb. 2017 obituary reads. "Leslie's life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities besides quick witted sarcasm which was amusing during his sober days."
Another obituary, which was later removed and corrected, described Marianne Theresa Johnson-Reddick as "evil and violent" and said she "is survived by 6 of 8 children whom she spent her lifetime torturing in every way possible," The Daily Dot reported in 2013.
"On behalf of her children whom she so abrasively exposed to her evil and violent life, we celebrate her passing from this earth and hope she lives in the after-life reliving each gesture of violence, cruelty, and shame that she delivered on her children," the obituary reads. "Her surviving children will now live the rest of their lives with the peace of knowing their nightmare finally has some form of closure."
Patrick Reddick told The Associated Press that "everything in there was completely true" about his mother, whom he described as a "wicked, wicked witch."
And his reason for the brutal obituary?
"(The) main purpose for putting it in there, he said, "was to bring awareness to child abuse."
Comments