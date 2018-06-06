Voters just kicked Brock Turner judge out of office. Meet the woman replacing him.

Ana Gabriela Hermosillo joins in a protest calling for the recall of Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Voters are a big step closer to getting an opportunity to decide whether to oust Persky for his handling of a sexual assault case involving Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. (Gary Reyes/San Jose Mercury News via AP)