The first Gerber baby met the newest Gerber baby - and there's an adorable photo, too

Two famous babies met for the first time in a historic photo that's pulling on the heartstrings of thousands of people across the web.
Ann Turner Cook, now a 91-year-old grandmother, was the first-ever spokesbaby for the baby products company Gerber. An iconic sketch of her face appeared on the packaging of millions of Gerber products through the years, and it became the company's official trademark in 1931
In June, Cook met Gerber's newest spokesbaby - little Lucas Warren, of Dalton, Ga.., who is notable for being the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome. The two were captured in an adorable photo that's swept across social media.
The photo was shared by Gerber on its Instagram page, but was also posted to Twitter by Cook's grandson Chris Colin.
"My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute," Colin wrote above the post.
He shared another picture of her at a previous Gerber event.
A Gerber spokesperson told USA Today Lucas' family was vacationing near Cook and asked the company to arrange a meet-up.
Thousands of people shared the picture and said how cute they thought the two famous babies were.
After being sketched into stardom, Cook went on to become an English teacher and a mystery novelist.
The Gerber company began selecting yearly spokesbabies in 2010. Lucas, the latest, was selected from more than 140,000 entries, according to the company.
"Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.," Bill Partyka, Gerber's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Lucas was born with Down syndrome, a genetic condition that affects around 1 in 700 babies in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause distinct physical characteristics like short stature and an upward slant to the eyes, as well as some cognitive delays, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.
“This is such a proud moment for us as parents knowing that Lucas has a platform to spread joy, not only to those he interacts with every day, but to people all over the country,” Lucas’ mom Cortney Warren said in a statement after Lucas was selected. “We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world – just like our Lucas!”
