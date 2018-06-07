Mom recognized son's Crime Stoppers photo — so she dragged him to the station, Texas cops say

Two suspects waved a gun around and ordered a woman out of her car in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart on May 31, according to police.
One of the suspect's moms might now be the key in bringing the pair to justice.
Crime stoppers offered its customary $5,000 incentive Tuesday for anyone who recognized the blurred faces on the security footage from the Walmart on Bandera Road.
The case was unfolding about as one would expect, until Joshua Gabriel Rea showed up at a San Antonio police substation.
His mom dropped him off there Wednesday after recognizing her son in the Crime Stoppers photo, according to KABB.
Rea then admitted to approaching the woman as she returned to her car, ordering her out and pulling out the handgun when she tried to shut her car door on him and the other suspect, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
The second suspect has not been identified.
According to Crime Stoppers, the two suspects jumped in the woman's car and fled in it.
Rea was arrested Wednesday evening, after his mom drove him to turn himself in, according to jail records. He faces a felony charge for aggravated robbery, and bail was not listed as of Thursday afternoon.
His mom, though, since she drove him straight to the police station instead of calling the tip into the Crime Stoppers hotline, will have to retroactively try to claim the $5,000 reward for her "tip." It had not been claimed as of Thursday afternoon, according to Crime Stoppers.
A father in Houston made a similar move in April, when his son bragged to him about stealing an off-duty cop's gun and claimed to have broken into 250 cars in recent weeks. Christian Daniel was charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm after his dad, Theodis Daniel, called 911 on him.
