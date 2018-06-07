Want to have Freddy Krueger or Pennywise for breakfast? Now you can

There are cereals out there with leprechaun themes, or rabbit themes. But what about cereals with "A Nightmare on Elm Street" theme? Or Stephen King's "IT"?
If you felt like that was something previously missing from your life, fret no more. Funko, the company that makes pop culture figurines, is rolling out a line of breakfast cereal this month, according to Simplemost.
Will it taste good? We don't know. Will it look cool? Probably.
The company's founder, Michael Becker, told the Coronado Eagle & Journal that each cereal box will have a miniature version of one of their figurines inside.
But if you're hoping to pick these up at your nearest grocery store (or if you're worried about Pennywise leering at you from the cereal aisle), they won't be offered at supermarkets.
The cereals will only be available in collectible outlet stores for $7.99 each, according to Mashable.
"We think people will buy one box to stock and one to rock," Becker told the Eagle & Journal. "They'll probably open one box and enjoy it and never touch the other one, because it's a collectible."
Back in late March, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, teased the cereals on Instagram. The Elvira cereal will turn black when milk is added, she wrote.
When milk is added to the Freddy Krueger-themed cereal, it'll turn blood red, and when milk's added to the Beetlejuice cereal, it'll look like slime, according to horror website Bloody Disgusting.
Other cereals have also been teased, including Wonder Woman and He-Man-themed cereals, according to Nerdist.
