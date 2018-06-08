Teacher accused of sexual assault on daughter’s friend shows up at graduation, Wisc. cops say

A Wisconsin teacher, accused of sexually assaulting his daughter's 16-year-old friend, asked just one question as he was released on bond: Could he attend his son’s graduation party?

The Marinette County judge gave 45-year-old Jason LaVigne a clear and curt “no,” WBAY reports. LaVigne couldn’t attend because his bond conditions barred him from being in contact with anyone under the age 18 who wasn’t an immediate family member.

But after the Little Chute High School business education teacher got out of jail on $25,000 bond Thursday, he showed up that same night at the Appleton West High School graduation ceremony. Someone noticed and called police the following morning, WLUK reports. LaVigne was taken into custody again on Friday at his home in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, for the possible bond violation, according to police.

LaVigne had been charged Wednesday with felony third-degree sexual assault, the Appleton Post-Crescent reports.

Deputies in Marinette County started investigating the incident Saturday after a 16-year-old in “physical pain and emotional shock” went to a Green Bay hospital for a sexual assault exam, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Post-Crescent.

When the girl spoke to police, she said that LaVigne — her friend’s father — had taken them to a cabin in the county and then out on a pontoon ride, where LaVigne plied the girl with about four vodka lemonades, she said. Then, LaVigne stopped the pontoon at a sandy beach and his daughter either fell asleep or passed out, WLUK reports.

That’s when the 16-year-old said LaVigne began to touch her, stripped off her swimsuit bottom and sexually assaulted her, the complaint obtained by the Post-Crescent said. She was seated on the couch of LaVigne’s pontoon at the time. But even as the girl told him to stop, LaVigne continued, she said. The victim said “she was in shock during the incident and did not scream because of this,” according to the complaint.

The victim said LaVigne only stopped as his daughter awoke, according to WFRV.

Back at the cabin, the girl had her mother pick her up, the complaint said. When deputies searched the cabin later they uncovered empty vodka bottles, the Post-Crescent reports.

LaVigne has taught at Little Chute High School since 1997, according to a school website, including classes such as accounting, entrepreneurship and introduction to business. He was also an advisor to the Future Business Leaders of America.

David Botz, Little Chute School District Administrator, released a statement on the incident to NBC 26 saying they were made aware of the weekend incident on Monday.

“We have been in communication with law enforcement and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in the best interests of our school community,” Botz told the TV station. “The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.”

Botz said more information was not available because it was a confidential personnel matter, but told the TV station that “the education and safety of our students has been and always will be our top priority.”