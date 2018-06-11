Dash cam video shows citizens flip smoking car to rescue driver after a crash

Dash camera video released by Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police in Pennsylvania shows two officers and civilians rush to rescue the driver of car involved in a crash.
Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Jeremy Hartley
Webcam shows red-tailed hawks raising a family

From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."