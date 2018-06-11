Fifth-grader makes emotional anti-bullying appeal to New Hampshire school board

From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.
Dramatic bystander video shows an agitated man was shot repeatedly by police Taser stun guns inside a South Miami-Dade Wendy's in Florida. The stun guns had little effect, although he was ultimately cuffed and arrested.
Some homeless animals in North Texas went on a special flight to six shelters in Seattle early Friday morning. Wings of Rescue, a donation-based charity, transports large numbers of at-risk pets throughout the United States and Canada.
Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
An Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Va., while under the influence of drugs insists he was ordered to do so as part of a training exercise.
A man dragged an AC unit that was on fire out of an apartment, causing other items to catch fire as it was dragged out. The man reentered the apartment, and he along with another female occupant, died in the fire.
Yosemite National Park requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter for a rescue of a fall victim on the south side of North Dome May 4, 2018. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.