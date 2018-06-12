When a 6-foot snake slithered out of his toilet, dad knocked son over running away, he says

It's toilet snake season in Texas once again.
It may have taken Wade Vielock of Bee County by surprise, but don't let it slither up on you unbeknownst.
That's just what one Texas indigo snake did in the Vielock home Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office. The snake was about halfway out of Vielock's toilet, making its way toward a window when his 6-year-old son pointed it out to him.
According to KSAT, Vielock was so startled that he knocked his son over trying to get away from the scaly nightmare creeping out of his commode.
"It took about six years off my life," Vielock told the station.
Deputy Lindsay Scotten answered the unwanted intruder call and wrestled the 6-footer out of Vielock's plumbing. She told Vielock that she's got a real problem with cockroaches, but snakes are no problem, according to KPRC.
"I told her she can call me anytime she wants and I'll come kill all the cockroaches she wants if she gets that snake out of the house," Vielock told KSAT.
Scotten returned the six-footer she dug out of the family's plumbing back into the South Texas brush. While it first appeared in the toilet, Scotten actually dug it out of the bathroom's vanity cabinets.
The snake was not harmed in the process, according to the Facebook post. They are a threatened species in Texas.
Bee County is located about 90 miles southeast of San Antonio. Snake sighting calls are on the rise this summer, the sheriff's office said, due to the lack of rain.
Texas indigo snakes are nonvenomous and are actually immune to rattlesnake venom, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. That's good, because their main source of food is smaller, usually venomous snakes.
