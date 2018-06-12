Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, as he turns in boxes of petitions for a ballot initiative that would ask voters to split California into six separate states, Tuesday, July 15, 2014, in Sacramento, Calif. The effort failed to qualify for the ballot.
Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, as he turns in boxes of petitions for a ballot initiative that would ask voters to split California into six separate states, Tuesday, July 15, 2014, in Sacramento, Calif. The effort failed to qualify for the ballot. Rich Pedroncelli AP
Plan to break California into 3 states makes it onto November ballot

By Taryn Luna

tluna@sacbee.com

June 12, 2018 07:28 PM

A tech billionaire's proposal to split California into three states qualified for the November ballot on Tuesday, the Secretary of State's Office announced

The ballot initiative would designate three states.

Northern California: 40 counties from Santa Cruz to the Oregon border, including the Bay Area, the Sacramento region and parts of the San Joaquin Valley.

Southern California: Fresno, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Tulare counties.

California: Los Angeles, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper said California's population, concentrated in urban and coastal areas, leaves other regions with diverse economies underrepresented, in a letter when he submitted the initiative to the state last September.

"The citizens of the whole state would be better served by three smaller state governments while preserving the historical boundaries of the various counties, cities, and towns," Draper said in his statement last year.

Draper made a similar attempt to divide California into six states in 2014 and failed to gather enough signatures.

