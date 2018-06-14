In a tequila-fueled fight, he asked, 'What are you going to do, shoot me?' She did, police say

Tempers boiled over in a booze-soaked fight in Louisiana last year.
As Cody Couch stared at his fiancée and her friend, one of the women drew a gun, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, and pointed it at his midsection.
"What are you going to do, shoot me?" Couch asked, according to the New Orleans Times Picayune.
Moments later, police say, that friend, Margaret Stockstill, pulled the trigger of the .22-caliber handgun and fired a fatal shot at her friend's fiancé. Couch died later that night, on April 14, 2017 at a local hospital.
He was hit in the lower abdomen, according to WGNO.
Stockstill was initially charged with manslaughter, but two months later a grand jury indicted her on a second-degree murder charge, according to the Times Picayune. Now she's on trial, and it was Couch's then-fiancée, Kristin Copeland, who testified that Couch asked her that last question he'd ever ask.
That question is important because, according to NOLA.com, Stockstill's attorney has argued that she killed Couch in self-defense during a violent triangular melee between the three of them. In his opening arguments, defense attorney Buddy Spell said Stockstill feared for her life before she fired the shot, after being roughed up by Couch.
The disagreement between Couch, Copeland and Stockstill began when Copeland got angry with Couch because he said he was going to leave her home to play pool with a friend, according to her testimony.
While he was gone, Copeland admitted to drinking "half a bottle of tequila," the Times Picayune reported, and to texting him a photo of a pile of burning clothes she said at the time belonged to Couch.
They were actually her deceased mother's clothes, according to the Times Picayune. When Couch returned, the fight turned physical.
"Everyone was shoving everyone," Copeland said on the stand. "It was a drunken argument that got out of hand. I never felt in danger."
Nonetheless, Couch ended up dead.
Copeland was arrested six months later, accused of stabbing another live-in boyfriend multiple times in another domestic squabble, according to the Sheriff's Office. Her aggravated battery charge delayed the start of Stockstill's trial, according to previous reporting from the Times Picayune, because Copeland was the only eyewitness to Couch's death.
