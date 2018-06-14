Protesters deliver tacos to a sheriff who referred to Latinos as 'taco-eaters'
Emma Vásquez marches with fellow protesters to deliver tacos to the office of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on Wednesday, Jun. 13, mocking his reference to Latinos as "taco-eaters" under an ICE program known as 287g.
