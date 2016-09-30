Rampaging man destroys half an Apple store with a steel ball

We all need to blow off steam once in a while, but it typically doesn’t involve doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
But a French Apple customer, allegedly upset because the store in Dijon refused to reimburse him, decided to get even by smashing 12 iPhones, four iMac displays and a MacBook Air — and that just counts what was caught on video. That totals about $13,200 worth of damage, but Le Parisien reports he did 50,000 euros, or about $56,000, worth of total damage. Apple Insider reports the rampage lasted about 10 minutes total.
He used a steel ball called a boule that weighs about two pounds and is used in a French game called Petanque, which is similar to bocce.
And he clearly came prepared, because he was wearing a protective glove.
He yelled in French while doing it and is wearing Apple earbuds the whole time.
“I told them, I said, ‘repay me my model’ and they said no,” the man reportedly said.
Security eventually came to detain him, even chasing after him when he tried to run away.
The man was arrested and remained in police custody on Friday, according to Le Parisien. He is unemployed and had no previous criminal record.
