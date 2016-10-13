Peru wants to get inside your pancakes

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

2:13 Aerial Fitness provides a complete workout though climbing

1:10 360-degree view from atop Mount Si's Haystack

0:36 Mother talks about sentencing for men convicted of fatally shooting son outside Tacoma convenience store

1:21 Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

0:57 Satan Club at Tacoma school?

9:58 Markelle Fultz: 'I don't even think about the NBA'

2:49 Lorenzo Romar at UW basketball media day

2:56 Richard Sherman on facing Julio Jones, Atlanta's soaring offense

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' philosophy of Richard Sherman shadowing a top WR