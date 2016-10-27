Knowing a code word keeps women safe in these bars

A night out at a bar can quickly turn from fun to dangerous, but Angela can help you feel safe.
As a part of the #NoMore sexual violence campaign in Lincolnshire County, England, bars are advising patrons to go to the bar and “Ask for Angela” if they are on a date gone wrong. Bartenders will be trained to help by calling a cab or helping someone out of a situation where they feel threatened “without too much fuss.”
i saw this in a toilet and thought it was important and should be a thing everywhere not just lincolnshire !!!! pic.twitter.com/oO45I7gaJL— IZ (@iizzzzzi) October 18, 2016
Hayley Child, substance misuse and sexual violence and abuse strategy coordinator for Lincolnshire County Council, helped coordinate the campaign.
“We wanted to do this in a more organized way, and worked with Lincoln's Pubwatch scheme to get the bars in the area to take part," Child told Mashable. “We'd seen that a few individual pubs had done similar messages saying that if people's dates weren't going well the bar staff would help and call them a cab.”
She said the overwhelming response to Asking for Angela has been positive so far.
The #NoMore sexual violence campaign also included a social media effort that aimed “to change the culture around sexual violence and abuse, empower victims to make a decision on whether to report sexual violence and promote the support services available in the county.”
Comments