‘Trump Burger’ will hit Russian menus, and did poet Goethe have a relevant comment?

While much of the world was left wondering exactly what to expect of a looming Donald Trump presidency, Russians were sure of at least one thing: They’re getting a new burger.
At the same time, some Germans were convinced they were getting a new world.
Burger King Russia, by the morning after the election in the United States, had already a new “Trump Burger.”
According to a Burger King Russia statement quoted by the news agency Sputnik, the new burger is a way for all Russians to “savor” a Trump victory.
“Following the U.S. elections, Burger King Russia will very soon release the new ‘Trump Burger,’ ” the statement read.
What makes a Trump burger different from any other burger?
“In fact, this is a double ‘Angriest Whopper,’ ” the statement explained, then, referring to Trump’s controversial statements about Mexicans during the campaign, added: “The only difference is that you can’t order any sauces or food of Mexican origin.”
The angry Whopper is traditionally served with foods of Mexican origin.
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party also saw the Trump election as worth celebrating, though government officials were expressing confusion.
Deputy AfD leader Beatrix von Storch said the support for Trump and his politics extended beyond U.S. borders.
“The victory of Donald Trump is a signal that the citizens of the Western world want a clear political change,” she wrote on her Facebook page. Her party colleague, Marcus Pretzell on Twitter asked for more “optimism” and less “fearmongering” from the German media. He even quoted Romantic-era German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to sum up the moment: “From here and today a new epoch of world history will begin, and you can say you were there.”
