Stephen Hawking just gave humanity a due date for finding another planet

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved Pause

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:56 Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"

7:01 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on "gold-standard" Seahawks win at Patriots

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots