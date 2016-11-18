Venezuelan ‘first nephews’ guilty in plot to smuggle drugs to U.S.

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:01 Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

1:31 Lincoln High School Drumline Prepares For Seahawks' Home Game

1:07 Tacoma Police & Fire Youth Academy Graduation

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday

1:32 Seahawks' Kam Chancellor 'thankful' for being NFC defensive player of the week

4:29 Seahawks Russell Wilson on why he's investing in new Seattle arena, potentially NBA team

1:33 Hiking Rampart Ridge and Trail of the Shadows at Mount Rainier

1:38 Hiking Little Bandera Mountain near Snoqualmie Pass