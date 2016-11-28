‘After the beating’: TV show gives makeup tips for hiding domestic violence

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

0:52 Not-thrilled Bobby Wagner on Seahawks: "Not the type of football we wanted to play"

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

6:06 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on why the Seahawks deserved to lose at Tampa Bay

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

2:42 Pete Carroll on Seahawks not being right all game at Tampa Bay

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

2:54 Highlights: Sumner can't keep up late in 45-21 4A semifinal loss to Camas

1:29 3, 2, 1 ... annual Christmas tree lighting brightens Tacoma

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum