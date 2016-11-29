Chernobyl site gets a seal for next 100 years. That’s still 2,900 years too few

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

2:59 DC Pete Kwiatkowski previews Colorado

3:08 DB Kevin King previews Colorado

0:27 Man's body recovered from Carbon River

2:39 Pete Carroll eventually cuts off questions about Seahawks' O-line

2:04 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar recaps TCU loss, previews TCU again

1:45 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Apple Cup, previews Pac-12 title game

0:52 Not-thrilled Bobby Wagner on Seahawks: "Not the type of football we wanted to play"

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

6:06 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on why the Seahawks deserved to lose at Tampa Bay