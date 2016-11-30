Vegans demand a ‘fat-free’ UK 5-pound bank note

0:47 Crime scene at 400 block of East 52nd Street in Tacoma Pause

1:47 Puyallup business owners at Arista to support owner

1:34 BB gun vandal shattering Tacoma vehicle windows

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

1:55 Mary Bridge Hospital's Festival of Trees

2:34 Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell: Tampa Bay game 'sped up' for Russell Wilson because of pass protection issues

1:56 Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood