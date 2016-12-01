'Ailing' Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the moon, is medically evacuated from South Pole

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

0:25 Police line street outside hospital after officer shot and killed in Tacoma

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

1:51 Police spokeswoman talks about shooting

0:47 Crime scene at 400 block of East 52nd Street in Tacoma

2:34 Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell: Tampa Bay game 'sped up' for Russell Wilson because of pass protection issues

2:12 Coach Tom Cable: Seahawks OL was 'not good enough'

0:29 Suspect in police shooting killed after standoff in East Tacoma

1:47 Puyallup business owners at Arista to support owner