15-year-old cancer survivor is now part of the biggest sports video game in the world

Scrolling through Kenton Doust’s Twitter and Instagram feeds, two things are immediately obvious: The 15-year-old loves the Vancouver Whitecaps, his hometown soccer team, and the Whitecaps love him.
Back in October 2015, doctors found three tumors in Doust’s brain, according to Fox Sports. He was taken to a Vancouver hospital and underwent chemotherapy and radiation throughout the next eight months before being declared cancer-free in May 2016, according to Dream Team FC.
During that time, the Whitecaps reached out to Doust, a superfan, and began giving him tickets to games, visiting him in the hospital and inviting him to team events.
LET'S GO CAPSS #VWFC @WhitecapsFC pic.twitter.com/6qvSQCqJFi— Kenton Doust (@KentonDoust) July 14, 2016
I love this man with all my heart. He has helped me so much throughout my journey with cancer. He really helped me whilst I was in some of my worst times at the hospital. He has done so much for my family and I we honestly cannot thank you enough. This photo was taken after I had beat cancer he was there to hear my results he was always there for me. I love you man!
#tbt to one of the best nights of my life @WhitecapsFC #gocapsgo #VWFC pic.twitter.com/CSArdCMPLw— Kenton Doust (@KentonDoust) June 26, 2016
That attracted the attention of the video game company EA Sports, which is based in Vancouver and makes the video game series FIFA, the world’s best selling sports video game, according to Forbes. In March 2016, while he was still undergoing treatment, the Make-A-Wish foundation organized for Doust to tour the company’s facilities and helped him build his own custom player, based off himself, according to the Whitecaps’ official website.
But being able to make a custom player for your own personal use is something anyone who owns the game can do. So EA Sports took it one step further Monday, creating a Kenton Doust player that will be available to the millions of people around the world who own the latest version of the game, FIFA 17.
EA have made 15 year old brain cancer survivor @KentonDoust dreams come true by giving his own card, Respect! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IbNoUmmpBm— FIFA 17 News (@FIFA17Updates) December 7, 2016
And Doust is no slouch in the game, either. With a 95 overall rating, he ranks as one of the best players available, and his pace, shooting and dribbling ratings are all sky-high. His inclusion even got the attention of Cédric Bakambu, a star soccer player in Europe.
Wow i need this special card in #FIFA17 ! Well done @EASPORTSFIFA @KentonDoust @lequipe https://t.co/UmGLtzVyWU— Bakambu Cédric (@Bakambu17) December 7, 2016
Doust has made his appreciation known on Twitter, saying “it's amazing what they did for me and how much it helped me.”
@Firmtinho this too but it's amazing what they did for me and how much it helped me pic.twitter.com/D76rURMdvD— Kenton Doust (@KentonDoust) December 6, 2016
