BBC captures heartbreaking footage of monkeys mourning the ‘death’ of a robot monkey

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime Pause

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

0:33 Seahawks start practice 3 days before playoff game at Atlanta

1:47 Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about slowing down Atlanta QB Matt Ryan