Kelly: No use of US military to enforce immigration

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, is welcomed by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson as he arrives at the airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. President Donald Trump has sent Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly speaks in Munich, Germany. President Donald Trump is sending Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Kelly to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson exits his limousine at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, before his departure to Mexico. President Donald Trump is sending his Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, is welcomed by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson, right, and Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon, North America director with Mexico's foreign ministry, as he arrives at the airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. President Donald Trump has sent Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, walks with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson, as he arrives at the airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. President Donald Trump has sent Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, before his departure to Mexico. President Donald Trump is sending his Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. President Donald Trump is sending his Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.
