N. Korea’s VX use signals world it’s even more dangerous than we thought

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing Pause

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:22 Coach Christian Miller discusses Auburn Riverside's win over Kamiak

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis