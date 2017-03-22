Brazilian goalkeeper convicted in girlfriend’s death says ‘mistakes happen in life’

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge Pause

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School