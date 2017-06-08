This police dog was fired — for being too nice. Now he’s got a new job.

Police work isn’t for everyone: Taking down criminals, sniffing out drug rings and sifting through evidence is a tough job, especially if all you really want to do is make new friends.
That was the dilemma a sweet-natured German shepherd puppy named Gavel faced last year. While the dog was undergoing training to become a member of Australia’s Queensland police force, his trainers were continually frustrated by the fact that rather than focusing on apprehending suspects, Gavel preferred to meet strangers and play with them, according to The Telegraph.
Quite simply, Gavel “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” police told BBC News.
And so Gavel was dismissed from the service.
But thankfully, he found a job much more suited for his personality.
According to the Brisbane Times, Gavel was transferred to the residence of Queensland’s governor, Paul de Jersey. There, he took on a new role: vice-regal dog.
In this role, Gavel attends official functions with the governor, welcomes tour groups to the residence, sits in on meetings and provides emotional support for staff, according to Metro UK.
On social media, Gavel has become a star on the governor’s accounts, regularly generating the most comments and likes per post.
On June 3, the governor hosted an “open day,” allowing visitors to tour the residence and grounds. On that day, the residence’s staff heard from a large number of visitors about about Gavel’s popularity, prompting a Facebook post documenting his year-long journey from police academy drop-out to official member of the governor’s household.
There were lots of comments from people at Open Day on the weekend expressing how much they enjoyed following via social...Posted by Governor of Queensland on Tuesday, June 6, 2017
